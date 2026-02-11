Police investigating Hollywood Hills home break-in

Police are investigating an alleged break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills that happened late Wednesday night.

It was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Rising Glen Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. By the time officers arrived, they said that any possible suspects had already fled from the area.

LAPD officials tell CBS LA that they found a smashed window on the property. They are still working to determine what, if anything, was taken from the home.

A shattered window at a home in the Hollywood Hills that was allegedly targeted by masked burglars on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. CBS LA

They said that no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident and they're unsure if anyone was at home when the alleged break-in happened.

Police said that there was no immediate information available on the suspects, except that they were masked and possibly armed.

SkyCal flew over the home where the incident occurred, where multiple officers could be seen walking around the property.