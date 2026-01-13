Low-flying helicopter over Hollywood Forever Cemetery draws concern from residents

A low-flying helicopter making rounds over the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon drew some concerns from residents and even a visit from a law enforcement aircraft.

Los Angeles police said that they received a 911 call to the cemetery, which is located in the 6000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, at around 3 p.m. for an aircraft emergency.

However, the incident was actually a planned event. The Robinson helicopter, contracted by Rogue Aviation, was at the cemetery to practice a rose petal drop at a funeral on Wednesday.

Rose petals being dropped from a small helicopter over Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Jan. 13, 2026. CBS LA

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that the helicopter was sometimes flying as low as 100 feet when it dropped a large amount of flower petals to the ground below. After making several drops, the helicopter briefly landed in the grass at the cemetery before flying away.

Police said that the incident was carried out in accordance with the cemetery.