Hollywood Burbank Airport celebrates new terminal, opening Oct. 13

Officials joined in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hollywood Burbank Airport to celebrate the completion of a new $1.3 billion terminal, giving the airport a modern upgrade while still maintaining its charm.

The new facility replaces the 1930s-built 232,000-square-foot terminal with a 355,000-square-foot facility and the same 14 gates. It's now located on the opposite side of the airfield, with the entrance at Winona Avenue and Hollywood Way. It opens to the public on October 13.

Officials celebrated the completion of the Hollywood Burbank Airport's new terminal. CBS LA

State Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin noted the safety aspects of the new terminal's layout, with operations moved farther away from potential runway conflicts. Its design also meets current seismic and accessibility standards. It's also one of only two all-electric airport facilities in the country, officials said.

While safer, the design kept that "quaint, personal feeling," Omishakin said. "You can see just exactly that, that they didn't want to lose that sort of nostalgic feeling from the other terminal."

The new terminal features expanded TSA screening areas, additional charging ports and kiosks, and a baggage claim area with three carousels in a single indoor hall. Passengers will continue to board and deplane outdoors.

Burbank Mayor Tamala Takahashi said the community was involved in design plans.

"This beautiful new facility takes everything you love about the experience, and brings it into the new era with modern amenities, greater accessibility, enhanced safety, and a welcoming design, all while maintaining the 14-gate airport our community knows," she said.

In 2016, Hollywood Burbank Airport was renamed from Bob Hope Airport. The airport was known as the "Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport" until 2003, when it was dedicated to the late actor who died that year.