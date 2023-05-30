Shooting on Hollywood, Florida boardwalk leaves 9 wounded

Shooting on Hollywood, Florida boardwalk leaves nine wounded Shooting on Hollywood, Florida boardwalk leaves nine wounded 02:00

Nine people were wounded Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

The shooting happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry's ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

Several of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

The nine people hurt included six adults and three children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. All were in stable condition, she said.

Police officer tends to victim of mass shooting on Hollywood, Fla. boardwalk on May 29, 2023 Hollywood Beach TV / Reuters

Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. One was in surgery late Monday while the others were stable, she said. It wasn't immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult.

Bettineschi said the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.

It started with an altercation between two groups that escalated to shots being fired, according to Hollywood officials cited by CBS Miami.

At least one person was in custody but police were looking for more suspects.

Police respond to a shooting on the Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29, 2023. Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police Chief Chris O'Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

"It's unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals," he said.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement it's "completely unacceptable that innocent people spending time with family on a holiday weekend have been affected by a shooting altercation between two groups who came into our city with no regard for the safety of the law abiding public around them."

He also thanked "the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."

An area live cam showed people running away frantically from the scene, CBS Miami reported.

Vance Hendricks, a tourist from Philadelphia, told the station he "saw a young man that was on the ground bleeding and they were applying pressure to prevent the bleeding. Also, saw a lady that was very upset. I think she had a wound to her leg."

Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when he suddenly heard numerous gunshots. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.

Police cordon off the scene after an altercation ended in gunfire at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29, 2023. Marco Bello / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jamie Ward, who was also on the broadwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

Videos posted on Twitter on Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials also set up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. Officials expected the beach to have more visitors than usual because of the Memorial Day holiday.