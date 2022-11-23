Watch CBS News
Holiday hosts lose sleep preparing for guests, survey says

It's time to get festive and bright, and for holiday hosts -- sleepy.

 A recent survey found holiday hosts are likely to lose around two and a half hours of sleep per day when preparing for guests.

Serta Simmons Bedding commissioned the sleep survey with OnePoll and found the reasons for the lack of sleep include: stress, excitement and eating too much.

Of all the generations, Gen Z is likely to lose the most holiday snooze time, at least four hours per day when preparing to host overnight guests.

The survey found that guests miss out too as sleep schedules are disrupted because they feel compelled to sleep and wake up when their hosts do. But not those Baby Boomers, this group is the most likely to get their normal shut-eye 

November 23, 2022

