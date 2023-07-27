Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run suspect smashes into innocent driver during pursuit in El Monte

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

A pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect ended in a violent crash involving an innocent driver. 

According to the El Monte Police Department, some people were hurt but it's unclear how many and to what extent. Police did arrest the suspect and no officers were injured. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Durfee Avenue.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 9:25 PM

