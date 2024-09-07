Hit-and-run driver turns himself in after fatally striking woman in Pomona

A hit-and-run driver turned himself in shortly after hitting and killing a woman in Pomona on Friday.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue at around 10 p.m. after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Pomona Police Department.

They arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway suffering from severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the involved vehicle had left the location, but later turned themselves in to the Pomona Police Department," the statement said. "Officers from the Traffic Services Bureau are currently investigation this incident and speaking with the involved driver."

No further information on the crash was provided.

Anybody who may know more is asked to contact investigators at (909) 802-7741.