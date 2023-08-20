Hilary: When is the heaviest rain expected in LA, OC and the IE? Here's an hour-by-hour timeline

Futurecast: When is the heaviest rain expected to fall?

As tropical storm Hilary continued to travel north on Sunday, KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston put together an hour-by-hour futurecast so those living in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities can follow the storm's projected path and timeline:

Sunday – 8 a.m.

By mid-morning, much of the Southland was dealing with rain, with the heaviest downpours in the mountains and desert communities.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 8 a.m. hour on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. KCAL

Sunday – 11:15 a.m.

As the storm progressed north, heavy rain passed through downtown Los Angeles with the strongest rainfall in the high desert, falling at about an inch an hour near the intersection of the 138 Freeway and State Route 18.

"That's a lot of water in a short amount of time. That is going to be focused over the mountains, the deserts ...," Biston said.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 11 a.m. hour on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. KCAL

Sunday – 3 p.m.

The heaviest and most widespread rain is predicted to start around 3 p.m. for much of the greater Los Angeles area.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 3 p.m. hour on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. KCAL

Sunday – 6:30 p.m.

Heavy rain will continue into the evening with strong downpours for many parts of the Southland around dinnertime.

"As we head into 6:30 this evening, maybe you're having dinner, you're going to hear it coming down, especially if you are living in Moorpark, in Malibu, out toward Oxnard, even downtown Los Angeles and up to the mountain communities …," Biston said.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 6 p.m. hour on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. KCAL

Sunday – 9:30 p.m.

Heading into the later evening, most of the heavy rain will center over the mountain communities.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 9 p.m. hour on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. KCAL

Monday – 12:30 a.m.

"We will start to see some improvements as we head overnight," Biston said. "It will still be coming down, but a little bit more scattered."

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 12 a.m. hour on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. KCAL

Monday – 6:30 a.m.

The rain is expected to taper off by mid-morning Monday.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 6 a.m. hour on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. KCAL

Monday – 2 p.m.

"… by the afternoon hours, take a look at this, it's going to clear out and we will actually see more sunshine," Biston said.

KCAL meteorologist Alex Biston reviews a 24-hour futurecast for the 2 p.m. hour on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. KCAL