Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Alex Biston

/ KCAL News

Alex-Biston-1200x800-2021.jpg

Alex Biston is a Meteorologist on KCAL News.

Alex came to KCAL after working as both a weather forecaster and as the Ventura County bureau reporter for the ABC/CBS affiliate, KEYT in Santa Barbara. While working in Santa Barbara, Alex was a part of Emmy-award-winning coverage of the 2018 Thomas Fire.

Prior to working along the Central Coast, Alex served as a forecaster, reporter, and anchor for the NBC affiliate, KTVZ in Central Oregon.

Alex graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, as well as from Mississippi State University with a certificate in Operational and Broadcast Meteorology. She is also a member of the National Weather Association.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Thousand Oaks, Alex is proud to call Southern California home and to work for a station she grew up watching.

First published on December 3, 2019 / 2:35 PM

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.