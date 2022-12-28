Watch CBS News
Hiker saved by search and rescue teams after falling down embankment in Runyon Canyon area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A search and rescue team safely recovered a hiker who fell in the Runyon Canyon area Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the male hiker was reported stranded at around 2:30 p.m. near the 2000 block N. Fuller Avenue in the Hollywood Hills.

"LAFD Air Ops did a hoist operation to safely bring the patient to the ground," a press release said, noting that the hiker was approximately 200 feet down the embankment. 

Firefighters reported that the man was declining medical transport, but that they would turn him over to paramedics for evaluation after landing the helicopter. 

It was unclear if the hiker fell, or if he was trapped after attempting to descend the embankment. 

