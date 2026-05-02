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Hiker dies after fall on Mt Wilson Trail

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A hiker died on Saturday after a fall on the Mt. Wilson Trail in Sierra Madre, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident was reported around 1:52 p.m. after a male hiker fell into a ravine. The LA County Sheriff's Department later confirmed that the hiker had died.

As of Saturday evening, it's not yet clear how the hiker fell. He's yet to be identified publicly.

According to the Sierra Madre Police Department, the trail will be closed until further notice.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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