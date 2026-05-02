Hiker dies after fall on Mt Wilson Trail

A hiker died on Saturday after a fall on the Mt. Wilson Trail in Sierra Madre, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident was reported around 1:52 p.m. after a male hiker fell into a ravine. The LA County Sheriff's Department later confirmed that the hiker had died.

As of Saturday evening, it's not yet clear how the hiker fell. He's yet to be identified publicly.

According to the Sierra Madre Police Department, the trail will be closed until further notice.

No additional details were immediately made available.