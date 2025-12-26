5 injured after Boulder crashes onto Highway 18 near Big Bear Lake

Five people, including two children, were injured in a two-car crash that happened after a large boulder fell onto Highway 18 near Big Bear Lake on Friday night.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. near mile marker 44, just west of the lake, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The large boulder that crashed onto Highway 18 near Big Bear Lake, causing a two-car crash on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. San Bernardino County Fire Department

Firefighters said that the boulder triggered the two-car crash after it "cleaved from the mountainside and rolled onto the road."

Four of the five victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, firefighters said. All injuries were considered to be minor.

The road was reopened a few hours after the crash happened when CalTrans crews helped push the boulder out of the way, firefighters said.

Big Bear Lake and Arrowbear Lake fire department assisted with the operation, SBCoFD reported.

The incident was just the latest weather-related event to occur in Southern California as a powerful winter storm finally moved out of the area on Friday after battering the region over the Christmas holiday. Earlier Friday afternoon an EF0 tornado touched down in Boyle Heights near downtown Los Angeles, while in Ventura County the backyard of a home was severely damaged when a storm drain gave way due to storm runoff.