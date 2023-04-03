High winds and freezing temperatures sweep through Antelope Valley

High winds and freezing temperatures are expected in several areas of Antelope Valley Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas include the cities of Elizabeth Lake, Lake Palmdale, Valyermo, Llano, Pearblossom, Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles.

"It's always been windy," said Brad Butler, an Antelope Valley resident. "Most of the time we love it up here but we've had about enough of it."

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday and a Freeze Warning that will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"With the wind, it's so cold," said Charlie Young, an Acton resident. "No matter what you have on it just cuts through everything."

According to the warning, northwest winds between 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected in the Western and Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, along with Antelope Valley. These winds are expected to cause significant damage to trees, power lines, and other large objects, leading to power outages and making travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

In addition to the high winds, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected. These frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and extended exposure to cold could cause hypothermia for animals and people. The NWS has advised people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.