Watch CBS News
Local News

Lifeguards warn of high surf and strong rip currents as south swell hits SoCal coast

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp,
Michele Gile
Michele Gile
Michele joined KCAL9 in 1990 as the Orange County reporter and she has loved it there ever since! She reports from the field for both KCAL9 and CBS2.
Read Full Bio
Michele Gile

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Warm weather is here, and as people head to the beach, Los Angeles and Orange County lifeguards warn of strong rip currents and high surf.

A powerful storm from the South Pacific generated a south-southwest swell that has reached Southern California's coast, with conditions building on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement that remains in effect through Thursday night, as wave size increases.

The long-period swell will bring surf "in the head-high to well-overhead range at many south-facing beaches across Los Angeles County," LA County Lifeguards said in a statement.

screenshot-2026-06-09-131351.png
Beachgoers and big waves hit Huntington Beach on Monday. CBS LA

In Orange County, lifeguards are also on alert, increasing staffing for the summer rush as waves could reach 12 feet by Wednesday.

"This is a big deal. With this incoming swell system, we are supplementing our daily roster with additional lifeguard positions open on Tuesday and Wednesday in some of our hotspots, most dangerous areas." Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda said on Monday.

"We are extending our hours out here in the field … we're bringing in guards early, and we're expecting them to stay late over the next couple of days."

Near the Balboa Pier parking lot, a sand berm to block high surf was created where flooding has occurred in the past.

In Huntington Beach, Mike Ali said his beachfront bike rental store patio is ready for people to watch the action. "When people realize a big storm is coming, they want to come and watch it, so hopefully I have my patios open, I have food, and beach rentals."

While the storm may be a surfer's delight, lifeguards are hoping most people are ready to just watch and wait this one out. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue