Lifeguards warn of high surf and strong rip currents as south swell hits SoCal coast

Warm weather is here, and as people head to the beach, Los Angeles and Orange County lifeguards warn of strong rip currents and high surf.

A powerful storm from the South Pacific generated a south-southwest swell that has reached Southern California's coast, with conditions building on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement that remains in effect through Thursday night, as wave size increases.

The long-period swell will bring surf "in the head-high to well-overhead range at many south-facing beaches across Los Angeles County," LA County Lifeguards said in a statement.

Beachgoers and big waves hit Huntington Beach on Monday. CBS LA

In Orange County, lifeguards are also on alert, increasing staffing for the summer rush as waves could reach 12 feet by Wednesday.

"This is a big deal. With this incoming swell system, we are supplementing our daily roster with additional lifeguard positions open on Tuesday and Wednesday in some of our hotspots, most dangerous areas." Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda said on Monday.

"We are extending our hours out here in the field … we're bringing in guards early, and we're expecting them to stay late over the next couple of days."

Near the Balboa Pier parking lot, a sand berm to block high surf was created where flooding has occurred in the past.

In Huntington Beach, Mike Ali said his beachfront bike rental store patio is ready for people to watch the action. "When people realize a big storm is coming, they want to come and watch it, so hopefully I have my patios open, I have food, and beach rentals."

While the storm may be a surfer's delight, lifeguards are hoping most people are ready to just watch and wait this one out.