High speed pursuit ends as suspect crashes into uninvolved vehicle in Palmdale

A high speed pursuit came to a crashing end in Palmdale on Sunday.

San Bernardino Police Department officers could be seen pursuing the suspects as they hurtled along surface streets at around 4:20 p.m.

Police say that the pursuit started when the suspects failed to pull over when they attempted a traffic stop near 16th Street and Sierra Way in San Bernardino. Officers reported seeing the suspects throwing gun parts out of the car windows as they fled.

At one point, the suspects continued the pursuit onto Highway 138, prompting California Highway Patrol officers to become involved.

As the suspect fled from officers, they suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The car could be seen veering to the right, into some dirt off the side of the street, before swerving back into the road where they slammed into the back of an uninvolved car.

A #pursuit that started in San Bernardino County comes to a crashing end near the #Palmdale Airport at Ave N and 50th Street E. Two suspects taken into custody by #LASD deputies. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/NB9R6B2Ayz — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) May 14, 2023

Both cars came to a stop and pulled off the side of the road.

Two suspects, the driver and a passenger, exited the vehicle and surrendered to police and were taken into custody.

The other driver does not appear to have been injured in the incident.

