High-speed pursuit ends after driver crashes on the 405 Freeway

Driver crashes on the 405 Freeway during high-speed pursuit

A driver wanted for speeding led the California Highway Patrol on a brief pursuit before crashing on the 405 Freeway Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita around 11:30 a.m. before it went onto the 405 Freeway.

The driver led authorities through the Newhall Pass interchange, through Sylmar, and into the valley passing through North Hills.

The car was reaching speeds up to 130 mph as it weaved through all four traffic lanes.

The white car continued to speed down the 405 Freeway until it took a sharp took and crashed into the center divider in Van Nuys.

The CHP caught up with the vehicle and took the driver into custody around 11:45 a.m.