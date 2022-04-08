High-speed motorcycle pursuit winds through LA, OC

Watch CBS News

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 8 AM Edition) 01:29

A dangerous, high-speed motorcycle pursuit that reached speeds well above 100 miles per hour wound its way through Los Angeles and Orange Counties Friday morning before the suspect was finally captured at a gas station.

The pursuit began at 9:09 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Carson, according to California Highway Patrol.

It made its way into Santa Monica, then across to East Los Angeles and then south on the 5 Freeway into Orange County. The suspect then got off the freeway and traversed surface streets in Garden Grove.  

The suspect eventually pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station at McPherson Road and Chapman Avenue in the city of Orange to try and refuel, but was captured and arrested at gunpoint by a CHP officer. 

It's unclear what prompted the chase, or whether the motorcycle was reported stolen. The suspect was not immediately identified. 

High-speed motorcycle pursuit winds through LA
 A suspect is arrested at a gas station in Orange, Calif., following a high-speed motorcycle pursuit that started in Los Angeles. April 8, 2022.  (CBSLA)

First published on April 8, 2022 / 9:57 AM

