High Santa Ana winds leading to poor air quality throughout IE, OC and Coachella Valley

High Santa Ana winds Sunday were resulting in poor air quality throughout the Inland Empire, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley, the South Coast AQMD warned.

To that end, the South Coast AQMD issued a windblown dust advisory, warning that air quality index levels could be "very unhealthy or worse."

The advisory was expected to remain in place through Tuesday with "unhealthy or worse AQI levels" possible throughout the advisory area through Monday.

(credit: South Coast AQMD)

Those in the area were urged by the South Coast AQMD to take the following precautions:

• Limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter;

• Avoid vigorous physical activity;

• Run air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air; and

• Help minimize dust pollution by stabilizing loose soils and slowing down if driving on dirt roads.

The high winds also resulted in a citywide Red Flag alert with temporary street parking restrictions.