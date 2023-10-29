Citywide Red Flag alert issued due to first significant Santa Ana wind event

A citywide Red Flag alert was issued for Sunday with temporary street parking restrictions due to the first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season.

The alert took effect at 8 a.m. Sunday for at least 24 hours due to concerns over possible brush fires and wind-related power outages due to the high winds, bringing dry and gusty conditions.

Authorities said cars parked illegally in posted areas flagged as "Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone" will be towed.

The windy conditions are expected to primarily affect the northern portion of Los Angeles County, including the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, along with the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors.

"The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected Sunday, when gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common, except gusts of 50 to 65 mph likely in the Los Angeles county mountains, Santa Susana mountains, western Santa Monicas, and wind-prone foothills. Dry and breezy offshore flow conditions will persist into Tuesday which may extend critical fire weather conditions across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties," the National Weather Service said.

Wind-prone coastal and valley areas will experience winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The red flag warnings will be accompanied in most areas by high wind warnings. The combination of gusting winds and dry conditions across most of L.A. County will raise the risk of wildfires.