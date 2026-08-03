High-pressure system will continue to cause hot temperatures across Southern California throughout the week

The hot temperatures impacting Southern California are not going anywhere, as a high-pressure system remains nestled over Arizona.

The system is pushing hot air into the atmosphere, which is causing extended heat waves.

The National Weather Service says the seasonably warm weather will continue to affect inland communities away from the coast and some areas will likely experience triple-digit conditions all week. Temperatures in the mountains and deserts will remain between 100 and 110 degrees.

"Valleys and even some coastal areas should see some additional warming late week as onshore flow weakens and there is a 10-20% chance that heat advisories will be needed Friday and Saturday for the valleys," the NWS said.

The monsoonal moisture is also expected to pick up again. It will start on Friday and peak over the weekend, which weather officials warn could add to the heat risk factors and uncomfortable feeling.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for the Ventura County mountains, the Antelope Valley and nearby foothills and the Inland Empire until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A heat advisory is also in effect until Wednesday for parts of San Bernardino County and the San Gabriel Valley.

Weather officials say that the alerts will likely be extended as the week goes on.

CBS LA meteorologists have issued a Next Weather Alert for the inland deserts and mountains that will remain in effect until Wednesday. CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says temperatures will stay quite hot in these areas, and the fire danger will increase as winds increase starting Tuesday.