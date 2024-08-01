High heat mixed with the threat of thunderstorms and dry lightning lead to Red Flag Warnings

Temperatures continue to rise this week and mix that with thunderstorms and the potential of dry lightning, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

KCAL News meteorologist Alex Biston said monsoon moisture is sweeping through the Southern California region Thursday afternoon, bringing some light rain.

Showers could continue Thursday overnight and into Friday, as a 10-30 % chance of monsoon thunderstorms over desert and mountain communities is forecasted.

With heat in the forecast and the threat of dry lightning, Red Flag Warnings are in effect.

The fire weather watch is in effect for a good portion of the Antelope Valley and into Ventura County, the foothills and mountain communities in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for the weekend and into next week, with a high heat risk issued for inland communities.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard issued the Red Flag Warning, in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Thunderstorms: Increasing risk of isolated dry thunderstorms, capable of lightning-induced ignitions with little to no precipitation.

Outflow winds: Strong and erratic outflow winds produced by the dry thunderstorms, locally gusting to 45 to 60 mph, will have the potential to cause rapid spread of any ongoing fires, as well as any new fires.

Impacts: There is an increasing risk for lightning causing fire ignitions. With gusty outflow wind potential, conditions are also favorable for extreme fire behavior and growth if ignition occurs, which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.