Hidden camera found in bushes outside of Chino Hills home

An investigation is underway after a hidden camera was discovered outside of a home in Chino Hills over the weekend, marking just another in a string of similar discoveries made across Southern California in recent months.

Deputies were called to the 15700 block of Canon Lane at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after a resident "discovered a portable power supply device in his driveway," according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

While searching the property, deputies found a concealed camera in a bush near the home. They said that it was camouflaged as a plant and connected to a power supply device.

"The discovery of the camera is consistent with a growing trend observed by law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California," deputies said. "While specific motivations for this camera's installation remain unknown, it is believed to be used to surveil homes and establish a pattern of resident activity to plan burglaries."

One of the first discoveries was made in Chino Hills last May, when a woman alerted authorities after a camera pointing directly at her home was found under a pile of leaves. In the following weeks, similar occurrences were noted in Temecula, Agoura Hills, Upland and Arcadia, among many others.

Residents are encouraged to contact investigators to report any suspicious activity they believe they witness, and if a similar device is found to not touch it and contact SBSD for assistance.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (909) 364-2000.