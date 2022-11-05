Hesperia man arrested after being found in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms"

Authorities on Friday arrested a Hesperia man who was found to be in possession of "dozens of illegal firearms."

United States Department of Justice

The man, Puleaga Pele, 44, was arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer and is set to make a court appearance at the United States District Court in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Pele's home after he was discovered to be a part of a separate investigation. They found that he had offered to sell the target of that investigation multiple firearms, "which appeared to be of unknown manufacturer and without a serial number."

The guns were traced to his home, where investigators found 33 firearms inside of a Hummer truck in the garage. 10 of those are allegedly "ghost guns."

They also found a stolen firearm, a machine gun and thousands of rounds of ammunition and assorted high-capacity magazines.

If convicted of the charge, Pele faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.