Hemet woman dies after rollover crash on 215 Freeway

A woman was killed in in a rollover crash on the 215 Freeway in Murrieta on Thursday.

The crash happened at around noon on southbound lanes of I-215, just north of Linnel Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the victim, identified as 42-year-old Jasmine Gomez, was driving a sedan that crash into a pickup truck hauling a trailer and another car, which caused her to veer out of control and overturn in the fast lane.

Paramedics pronounced Gomez dead at the scene.

Neither of the people in the other cars required hospitalization after being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Southbound lanes were partially closed for several hours until they finally reopened at around 5 p.m.

Anyone who knows more about the crash is asked to contact CHP's Temecula office at (951) 466-4300.