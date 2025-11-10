Riverside County family still recovering from injuries after taco truck destroyed in crash with DUI driver

A Riverside County family is struggling to recover following a devastating crash with a DUI driver that left them without their livelihood.

It happened on November 2, when the Cosio Family was on their way home from a two-day event in Chino. They were traveling on the 15 Freeway near Lake Elsinore when they were struck by a red pickup truck.

"Everything was taken from us in a matter of seconds," said Raquel Cosio, who was driving when they were hit. "The last thing I seen was him impacting us head-on."

The crash left their food truck and family-owned business, Tacos La Herradura, completely destroyed. Cosio's husband suffered a broken sternum in the collision, and both of her daughters are still covered in bruises.

"He was trying to speed up, get a head start and he lost control somehow, his truck was maneuvering side-to-side," Cosio recalled.

The aftermath of the crash on November 2, 2025. Cosio Family

She says that in the chaotic moments after the crash she was scrambling to make sure her family was okay while getting them out of their own red pickup truck, which ended up stuck on the center median due to the crash.

"Trying to get out of the vehicle as fast as possible, because the truck that impacted us was catching on fire," Cosio said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Escondido in San Diego County, was arrested for driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

While they wait for justice and continue to recover, they're struggling to find solace in their current situation. A friend has started an online fundraiser to help them pay for medical expenses and lost income until they can get back on their feet.

"Our community has helped out as much as they can, and I really do appreciate that," Cosio said.

She hopes that the driver realizes what he did and that the crash could've been much worse.

"Hopefully, he'll learn from his mistakes," she said.

It's unclear when the driver is due in court.