Hemet man killed during home burglary; suspect still at large

A Hemet man was fatally assaulted during a home burglary last week, according to police.

It happened on April 8 at around 12:30 a.m., Hemet Police Department officers said in a news release shared on social media. They said that officers were called to a home in the 900 block of S. Santa Fe Street upon learning of a possible burglary in progress.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male down in the front yard of the residence, suffering from multiple lacerations and stab wounds," the release said.

The man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment on his wounds, but despite life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No information was provided on a suspect.

"This is an active homicide investigation handled by the Hemet Police Department's Investigations Bureau," according to the release.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Investigator Katie Rabago at (951) 765-2426.