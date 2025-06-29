Hit-and-run driver that struck and killed bicyclist arrested following brief pursuit in Riverside County

A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist was arrested following a brief pursuit in Hemet on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and State Street a little after 5:30 p.m. after learning that a pedestrian had been struck in the area, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, lying in the roadway.

Witnesses told officers that the car involved in the crash fled immediately. They provided information on the vehicle's description and direction of travel, which allowed officers to locate the driver.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but instead the suspect refused to yield, prompting a brief pursuit. Police say it lasted about three minutes before the driver was arrested.

"This investigation is currently ongoing and Driving under the influence does appear to be a factor in this collision," said a news release from Hemet police.

Domenigoni Parkway was closed from State Street to Searl Parkway until 11 p.m. as the investigation continued.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (951) 765-2400.