Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run driver that struck and killed bicyclist arrested following brief pursuit in Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist was arrested following a brief pursuit in Hemet on Saturday. 

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and State Street a little after 5:30 p.m. after learning that a pedestrian had been struck in the area, according to the Hemet Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they found the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, lying in the roadway. 

Witnesses told officers that the car involved in the crash fled immediately. They provided information on the vehicle's description and direction of travel, which allowed officers to locate the driver. 

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but instead the suspect refused to yield, prompting a brief pursuit. Police say it lasted about three minutes before the driver was arrested. 

"This investigation is currently ongoing and Driving under the influence does appear to be a factor in this collision," said a news release from Hemet police. 

Domenigoni Parkway was closed from State Street to Searl Parkway until 11 p.m. as the investigation continued. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (951) 765-2400.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.