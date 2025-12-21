Heavy rainfall expected in Southern California during Christmas week

Southern California won't have a white Christmas, but it's expected to be a wet one.

CBS LA has issued a NEXT Weather Alert between Tuesday and Thursday due to a return of wet weather after a dry stretch throughout most of December. The rain is expected in the form of an atmospheric river that was forecast to shift south from Northern California beginning on Tuesday.

"Rain will begin Tuesday in most areas with periods of heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday as well as very strong winds," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. "Showers are expected to continue on Christmas Day and through next weekend."

The NWS said five consecutive days of rain are expected throughout the region.

During the three-day period between Tuesday and Thursday, two-to-four inches of rainfall are expected in inland, urban areas. In elevated areas, rain totals can reach eight inches.

The weather event is expected to bring hazards to areas affected by recent wildfires.

"There will almost certainly be numerous mudslides, severe flooding either from heavy rain or clogged storm drains, and possibly debris flows near recent burn scars," the NWS bulletin reads.

The heaviest rainfall is expected on Wednesday, with several inches expected in most areas. Periods of possibly heavy rain could occur on Christmas Day.