Heavy rain has led to an increased risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases

The record amount of rainfall this year has increased the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases, state health officials said.

"Many of us enjoy spending time outdoors, especially during the summer months, and this year it is particularly important to take extra precautions against mosquitoes," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health.

This winter brought an onslaught of over a dozen storms, pouring heavy rain onto, not only in the Southland but the rest of California. It has caused the mosquito population to swell throughout the Golden State.

While officials have not discovered any cases of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, West Nile virus or St. Louis encephalitis virus, they have asked residents to exercise more caution while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

A female Anopheles sinensis mosquito. This type of mosquito is known to spread the parasitic disease malaria. CDC/ James Gathany

"The best way to prevent diseases that are spread by mosquitoes is to protect yourself, your family, and pets from mosquito bites," said Aragón.

To do this, Aragón and the rest of the CDPH urged Californians to follow the "Three D's" guideline, the first of which is DEET.

They recommended everyone above the age of 2 months old apply insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to avoid getting bit. DEET is safe for infants and children 2 months and older.

Next, CDPH asked everyone to eliminate all standing water to prevent mosquitos from breeding inside them. This means draining all flowerpots, buckets and even old car tires where water can pool. Also, if you're pool is not properly maintained you should contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.

Public Health's final piece of advice contains a double dose of D: Dawn and Dusk. Mosquitos are more active in the early morning and evening hours. If you go outside at these times, it's best to wear repellant and cover-up. If you opt to stay inside, ensure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home. This also means repairing any tears or holes.