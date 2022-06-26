Mandatory evacuation orders for Union Fire in Jurupa Valley upgraded to warning

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department on Saturday were battling a 110-acre wildfire, dubbed the Union Fire.

There were 200 firefighters and 20 engines on the scene, as well as both water-dropping helicopters and planes.

Evacuation orders were issued as the wildfire was threatening dozens of homes, though a little after 10 p.m., those orders were upgraded to an evacuation warning.

"We did have an evacuation order in place for the homes that were adjacent to the river bottom that was burning," Riverside County Fire Department Public Information Officer Tawny Castro told CBSLA. "That has been downgraded to a warning. We do ask that when people start returning to their homes, they use caution. We still have quite a bit of fire equipment out here in the roadways, who are working to put out the hotspots and do mop up. So, just please be careful when you start making your way back into the area. We still have a lot of firefighters out here."

No homes burned and there are no longer any structures threatened by fire.

Reports of the blaze, which was burning in a river bottom near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive, came in at around 3:49 p.m. According to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some 2,600 homes south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz and west of Maverick Lane.

A reception and care center was set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real.

CBSLA spoke to a resident, Raymond Barrientos, in the area who said that he was home when the fire broke out and had been watching and monitoring the situation, hoping that he won't have to evacuate his home.

"I seen that there was, like, huge smoke and then I looked and I seen that there was police officers knocking on the neighbors, like a block down. So, I was like, 'Oh, man, We're going to have to evacuate.' So, then I was like getting my stuff ready, packing all my stuff and we were just sitting and waiting just to see what happened," he said.

Crews are expected to be on the scene for most of the night. The cause of the wildfire was under investigation.

#UnionFIRE UPDATE 6/25/22 10:00 PM - Evacuation ORDERS for areas S/of Limonite, N/of Riverview, E/of Ave Juan Diaz and W/of Maverick Ln have been upgraded to Evacuation WARNING. Please yield to fire personal/equipment working in the fire area. pic.twitter.com/1OYhhLqyjw — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 26, 2022

#UnionFIRE UPDATE 7:45 PM - Aggressive firefighting efforts has stopped the forward spread and is holding at apprx 110 acres and 0% contained. Evacuation orders remain in place. Click on the link to utilize an interactive evacuation map: https://t.co/RSecp3yAwK — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 26, 2022

#UnionFIRE ( Formerly “CANDLE” Fire) - A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER IS IN EFFECT FOR RESIDENTS S/OF LIMONITE AVENUE, N/OF RIVERVIEW DRIVE, E/OF AVENUE JUAN DIAZ AND W/OF MAVERICK LANE.

A RECEPTION AND CARE CENTER IS OPENED AT PATRIOT HIGH SCHOOL - 4355 CAMINO REAL, JURUPA VALLEY pic.twitter.com/Xme9tQbiKs — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 26, 2022