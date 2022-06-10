Heat arrives in SoCal with high temperatures expected through Saturday

It felt like summer across Southern California Thursday as temperatures began to climb. The mercury began climbing in the Southland Thursday - - and it's going to climb even higher Friday and Saturday.

The beginning of a heatwave expected to last through Saturday brought 100-degree to Acton, along with 97 in Woodland Hills, 96 in Chatsworth and Saugus, 94 in Van Nuys and 91 in Pasadena.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are set to go into effect Friday morning and last through Saturday night.

"Given the current trends, it looks like everything is on track for an even hotter day Friday across inland areas," according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, temps as high as 107 are forecasted in the Antelope Valley -- where an excessive heat warning will be in place from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Heat advisories were also set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday and stretch through 8 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Monica Mountains and San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.

The Santa Monica Mountains could see temperatures as high as 98 and the valleys are expected to be between 95 and 102 in the valleys.

A heat advisory will also be in place for the Los Angeles County Mountains from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures up to 100 expected, mainly at lower elevations.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.