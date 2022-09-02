Heading out of town for holiday weekend? Prepare to hit the brakes

This Labor Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest in three years, given that families are looking to get out of sweltering Los Angeles and into a cooler destination.

As a result, families are wasting no time getting into their cars and heading out out of town to cool off and reset one last time before summer is over.

However, travel experts say you should head out sooner rather than later or else you'll likely encounter traffic.

Travel experts from the Auto Club of Southern California (AAA) said to expect traffic delays and to be aware of the toll the heat can take on vehicles.

"Before you head out on that road trip, inspect the tire tread and inflation," Doug Shupe of AAA said. "You want to make sure you have properly inflated tires and enough tread to prevent a blowout on the hot pavement. make sure that all our fluid levels are topped off, especially the coolant."

Shupe added that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus lower gas prices, are also playing a part in motivating folks to get out of town for the weekend.

"Gas prices are higher than they were a year ago, but they are significantly lower than what we saw over Memorial Day and Fourth of July," Shupe said.

Both are a major reason why Daniel Vasquez and his family are taking off for the weekend.

"It's going to be four days for us, we're heading to Sequoia. Fishing over there, definitely. Hiking as well. It's the first time for me. Everyone's first time actually," Vasquez told CBSLA Reporter Tina Patel.

Vasquez and his family got off to an early start, hoping to beat the traffic.

San Diego is expected to be a top destination this weekend for travelers. Las Vegas is another top destination for Los Angeles residents during Labor Day weekend.