Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazmat situation involving big rig assessed in Palmdale

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Hazmat situation involving big rig assessed in Palmdale
Hazmat situation involving big rig assessed in Palmdale 01:49

An emergency response team was deployed to Palmdale Monday to address a hazardous material incident involving a big rig.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call just before 9 a.m., in the 1000 block of Lockheed Way, near Lockheed Martin's aerospace facility. 

Firefighters in high-level hazmat suits could be seen from SKY CAL. 

Fire crews swiftly secured the area around the 18-wheeler truck. No injuries were reported. However, specific details regarding the nature of the incident were not immediately disclosed. 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 1:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.