Hazmat situation involving big rig assessed in Palmdale
An emergency response team was deployed to Palmdale Monday to address a hazardous material incident involving a big rig.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call just before 9 a.m., in the 1000 block of Lockheed Way, near Lockheed Martin's aerospace facility.
Firefighters in high-level hazmat suits could be seen from SKY CAL.
Fire crews swiftly secured the area around the 18-wheeler truck. No injuries were reported. However, specific details regarding the nature of the incident were not immediately disclosed.
