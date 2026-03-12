Both directions of 91 Freeway in Riverside closed for hazmat situation involving truck fire

A truck fire has prompted the full closure of the east and westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the hazmat situation for both directions of the freeway at Adams Street. Authorities said the closure will remain for the next two hours.

The CHP said propane can be smelled in the area and there is a "high explosion probability."

Details of the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.