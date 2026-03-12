Watch CBS News
Local News

Both directions of 91 Freeway in Riverside closed for hazmat situation involving truck fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A truck fire has prompted the full closure of the east and westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside on Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the hazmat situation for both directions of the freeway at Adams Street. Authorities said the closure will remain for the next two hours.

The CHP said propane can be smelled in the area and there is a "high explosion probability." 

Details of the crash are unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue