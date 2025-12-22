Watch CBS News
Several people in San Fernando Valley exposed to unknown substance during hazmat incident

Chelsea Hylton
/ CBS LA

At least 15 people were exposed to an unknown substance during a hazmat incident in Tarzana on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the 18600 block of Cassandra Street and had to decontaminate four individuals had to be decontaminated and transported to local hospitals. Their conditions remain unknown.

Additional resources were requested to the scene. SkyCal flew over the scene where several people could be seen wearing hazmat protective gear.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. 

