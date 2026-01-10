Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway in Hawthorne after woman found dead

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Hawthorne after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives. 

The Hawthorne Police Department was called to the 3200 block of W. 139th Street at around 3:20 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to a news release from LASD. 

Circumstances surrounding the woman's death were not immediately revealed. LASD's Homicide Bureau detectives were contacted to assist Hawthorne police with the investigation. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue