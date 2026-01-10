Investigation underway in Hawthorne after woman found dead

An investigation is underway in Hawthorne after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.

The Hawthorne Police Department was called to the 3200 block of W. 139th Street at around 3:20 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to a news release from LASD.

Circumstances surrounding the woman's death were not immediately revealed. LASD's Homicide Bureau detectives were contacted to assist Hawthorne police with the investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.