Investigation underway after Hawthorne police shoot allegedly armed man inside bar

An investigation is underway in Hawthorne after police shot an allegedly armed man inside a sports bar on Friday night.

Officers were called to Coach's Sports Bar & Grill, located in the 13700 block of S. Inglewood Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they encountered the suspect and the shooting subsequently occurred.

The exact circumstances remain under investigation, but Hawthorne PD officials told CBS LA that the suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. They have not yet identified the suspect.

No other injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department assumed the investigation at the request of Hawthorne officers.