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Los Angeles firefighters battle Harbor Gateway commercial building blaze

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles firefighters battled a large fire at a Harbor Gateway commercial building on Saturday night. 

The blaze was reported at a 100-by-100-foot building in the 14000 block of S. Figueroa Street, south of Rosecrans Avenue, at around 9:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the property and began to take an offensive approach. However, as the fire intensified, they switched to defensive tactics and began battling the blaze from ladder pipes instead. 

LAFD officials said that approximately 60 firefighters were on scene to assist with the incident. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

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