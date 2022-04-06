Halos ink Monte Harrison to minor league contract

The Los Angeles Angels have added organizational outfield depth, signing Monte Harrison to a minor league contract.

Harrison, 24, was formerly a top 100 prospect after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the MLB Draft.

He's never been a power hitter, relying mostly on his blazing speed to leg out infield hits and cover the outfield expanse with ease, but without prowess at the plate, Harrison found himself released by the Marlins in early March.

A crucial part of the trade that sent would-be 2018 MVP Christian Yelich to the Brewers in 2018, Harrison spent the last four seasons in the Marlins organization, getting 41 games of playing time in the bigs.

The process ended up being unsuccessful, as Harrison's three minor league options were utilized over that time, leading to his release on March 26.

In those 41 games, Harrison hit .175 with one homer, three RBIs and six stolen bases. In 62 total plate appearances he tallied 29 strikeouts.

His minor league numbers, while a little better, still translate a nearly 40% strikeout rate - one of the biggest problems with his offensive output.

In 600 minor league games played, Harrison has slashed .245/.334/.405 with 76 homers and 273 RBIs in 2,524 plate appearances. He has 129 stolen bases in that time as well.

With both Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell finally slotting in for regular playing time in the outfield, Harrison figures to be purely organizational depth in the case of injury.