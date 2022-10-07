Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County.

Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in San Diego County, and the Coachella Valley.

This is occurring in Imperial County, and will reach the San Diego County line within a half hour and Riverside County line shortly after that.#CAwx https://t.co/Y9kYLJ3TC6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 6, 2022

Photos from the #DustStorm in Salton City earlier this evening were sent in by NWS #Skywarn Spotter Steve. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KeQy6op9vd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 7, 2022

And if you're wondering what it looked like from the air...😮 #CAwx #aviation pic.twitter.com/4y5uY7C1GD — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 7, 2022

The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.