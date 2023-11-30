Habitat for Humanity decorates South LA homes with holiday movie props

Habitat for Humanity LA and Amazon Prime Video partner to decorate eight homes for the holidays

Inflatable Santas, snowmen, wreaths and lights that were once movie props have been recycled and reused on eight Habitat for Humanity South Los Angeles homes.

A partnership between Habitat for Humanity LA and Amazon Prime Video brought the "Candy Cane Lane" movie props to the South LA homes. The holiday movie stars Eddie Murphey, where he plays a man trying to win the neighborhood's annual Christmas decorating contest.

As the families move into the new HFH development, spending their first Christmas in their own, new, home is priceless, and the decor is just the icing on the cake.

One family who lived in mobile homes for decades said their new home brings security and safety. "Owning a home means everything to us, It's peace of mind, it's just coming home and being able to feel that something belongs to us now," Maria R., new homeowner said.

Habitat for Humanity LA president and CEO, Erin Rank, said as families are priced out of the LA market, HFH steps in and provides affordable housing. Once families apply and are accepted, they volunteer and put in sweat equity, working on their own homes along with community volunteers.

"Once the homes are finished we sell them to the homebuyers with an affordable mortgage, so it all around really is a benefit and then when these families pay their mortgage it helps us build the next family's home," Rank said.