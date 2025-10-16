Habitat for Humanity begins rebuilding efforts in Eaton Fire burn scar

An elderly couple who lost everything in the Eaton Fire witnessed the first walls of their new home being built on Thursday.

Ken Wood, 84, and his wife Carol's first walkthrough of what will soon be their new 1100-square-foot home on Pine Street was filled with emotion and disbelief. The couple lost their Altadena home of 41 years during the historically destructive wildfire.

"It wasn't just a house," Carol said. "It was everything, memories."

By raising the walls, the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off its rebuilding efforts in Altadena. As of October, Habitat for Humanity has the funding to build 25 homes in the next year for families who are underinsured or uninsured, like the Woods.

The nonprofit's CEO Bryan Wong is determined to increase the number.

"My dream scenario is to get up to this up to 10 houses a month and then 20 houses a month," he said. "To keep building capacity until the city is rebuilt."

Wong said they have about 550 people in the pipeline looking for help. Habitat for Humanity is using pre-approved plans, making the process cheaper and quicker.

"I have two other sites poured right now, " he said. "We will have 10 by the first anniversary."

Volunteers like Jeffery Lewis plan to show up every week until he's no longer needed in the rebuilding process.

"I grew up a block away from here," Lewis said. "Recently retired and wanted to do something. Gives me a sense of purpose."

The nonprofits hope to finish construction and have the Wood family moved in by the holidays.

"If this could come true, then having a house for the holidays, maybe that can be true too," Ken said.