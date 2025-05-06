Grand Theft Auto 6 drops a surprise second trailer. Here are all the details.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has dropped a surprise second trailer just days after Rockstar Games said it's pushing back the game's much-anticipated release until May 2026.

The second trailer provides more details about the game's storyline, which involves its first-ever female protagonist, Lucia. The roughly 3-minute clip shows her partner, Jason, as he meets her when she's released from prison. The two are shown engaging in some criminal activities, such as holding up a business while wearing masks and carrying weapons.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," states Rockstar's description for the second trailer. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

The game, known as GTA to fans, had originally been slated for a 2025 release, but Rockstar said last week that it would push that back to May 26, 2026.

Fans have already been waiting more than a decade for a new title, with the most recent version of the game, GTA 5, released in 2013. With GTA 5 having sold more than 200 million copies, expectations are high for GTA 6, with Wedbush Securities forecasting sales of $6.35 billion in sales for fiscal year 2026.

GTA 6's main characters

The second trailer, which was released about 17 months after the game's first trailer, introduces more of the backstory between its main characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Jason is described as growing up "around grifters and crooks," but after some time in the Army, he moved to the Keys to work for local drug runners. Lucia, meanwhile, ended up in the Leonida Penitentiary after "fighting for her family," the website says.

Other characters include Cal Hampton, a friend of Jason's, and Boobie Ike, who has used his street smarts to build a business empire including "real estate, a strip club and a recording studio," the site says.

New GTA 6 screenshots

Along with the trailer, Rockstar Games also released new screenshots of the game on its website, featuring new characters and a number of locations, including Vice City — the fictional city inspired by Miami — and Leonida Keys, which bears a resemblance to the Florida Keys.

"Literally the best graphics I've ever seen," wrote YouTuber Jake Randall on X about the new trailer.