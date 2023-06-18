Group of burglars hit small businesses in Northridge, make of with thousands in cash and goods

A group of burglars hit a number of small businesses in Northridge earlier this week, targeting those with ATMs and making off with thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say that the group consists of at least eight thieves who ransack businesses after forcing entry. They then take as much cash and goods as they can, even making off with lottery tickets.

Surveillance footage from the Pisco Sour Market shows just that, where four cars drive up to a small strip mall where the South American grocery store is located on Tampa Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Eight thieves get out of the cars and bee line for the store, smashing the front glass window before entering.

Catalina Palomino, the owner of Pisco Sour Market, says that the group took at least $20,000 in cash from the ATM and registers, as well as merchandise and lottery tickets worth an unknown amount of money.

"It's like the movies," she said. "They use the mask. White masks, white gloves and everything is black."

She said that the swiftness with which the group worked, it would be surprising if they hadn't visited her store on several occasions before making their move.

The market wasn't the business they hit Thursday, with more surveillance footage showing the group hitting the Modern Barber Room, located in the same strip mall.

Again, the group smashes their way into the business before entering. Just four minutes later, they were able to break into the ATM and steal thousands of dollars, along with clippers and barber tools.

At this point, authorities have not released any information on possible suspects involved in the incidents.