Grocery prices continue to climb as gas prices decline

Driving to the supermarket is getting less expensive, but buying groceries isn't.

It's a necessary trip. However, for many who are shopping for groceries the register's ring sounds more like an alarm to watch their wallet.

"I think everything is more expensive," said one shopper.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for groceries have climbed by double digits since this time last year.

"What we saw overall, inflation is up 7.1%," said supermarket guru Phil Lempert. "When it came to food, prices are up over 12% ... The biggest price increase is anything that has to do with animals. That's eggs, butter, beef."

Lempert said a range of factors — environmental, transportation and labor — have caused the increases. One of the hardest-hit products in the supply chain is eggs.

"In 2020, a dozen eggs on average was $1.51," he said. "Today, it's over $3.50 and that's just regular eggs. I'm not talking about cage-free. I'm not talking about free range. Those are even more expensive."

In fact, it's not hard to find empty shelves as well as prices soaring to $7. Some online retailers just show they're unavailable, leaving many on a budget to pass them by.

"The eggs are as much as $2-$3 more," said shopper Jere Szabo.

However, there are ways to save. Although we aren't finding the printed coupons and flyers that we're used to, most stores have gone digital when it comes to deals.

"You want to have your phone with you while you're in the store because they're uploading specials; they're uploading coupons all the time," said Lempert.

Download the apps, check the shelves as the sale items are clearly marked. It's also recommended customers look for bargain bins. Additionally, stores like Ralph's sell imperfect fruits and vegetables. Many stores still print circulars that you can find at the front door.

"I've been retired for 30-something years, so every dollar counts," said Szabo.

Also, beware that third-party delivery services come with an increased price and don't include store discounts.

"Be careful," said Lempert. "If you really want to save money and you're watching those pennies, shop online on the store's website. Don't use a third party."