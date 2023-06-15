Greater alarm fire at homeless encampment extinguished in Highland Park

Firefighters contained and extinguished a greater alarm fire at a homeless encampment in Highland Park Wednesday.

Fire crews were called at 2:09 a.m. to 6029 N. Figueroa St. and West 60th Street where they found the flames had extended into a business in a 150- foot-by-25-foot, one-story strip mall, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 75 LAFD firefighters 40 minutes to put out the fire.

Humphrey said no injuries were reported.