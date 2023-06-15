Greater alarm fire at homeless encampment extinguished in Highland Park
Firefighters contained and extinguished a greater alarm fire at a homeless encampment in Highland Park Wednesday.
Fire crews were called at 2:09 a.m. to 6029 N. Figueroa St. and West 60th Street where they found the flames had extended into a business in a 150- foot-by-25-foot, one-story strip mall, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
It took 75 LAFD firefighters 40 minutes to put out the fire.
Humphrey said no injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.