Greater alarm fire at homeless encampment extinguished in Highland Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters contained and extinguished a greater alarm fire at a homeless encampment in Highland Park Wednesday.

Fire crews were called at 2:09 a.m. to 6029 N. Figueroa St. and West 60th Street where they found the flames had extended into a business in a 150- foot-by-25-foot, one-story strip mall, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 75 LAFD firefighters 40 minutes to put out the fire.

Humphrey said no injuries were reported.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 9:25 PM

