Granlund, Gauthier score in shootout as Ducks beat Avalanche 2-1

Mikael Granlund and Cutter Gauthier scored in the shootout and Lukas Dostal stopped 40 shots as Anaheim defeated the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche for the Ducks' fifth straight win Wednesday night.

Jeffrey Viel scored in his second straight game as the Ducks opened a six-game road trip.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado, and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves.

Alex Killorn played in his 1,000th career NHL game. He spent 11 years with Tampa Bay, winning the Stanley Cup twice, before signing with Anaheim as a free agent in 2023.

Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin returned after missing Monday night's win over the Washington Capitals. He was involved in a car accident on his way to the rink and was held out as a precaution.

The Avalanche played without Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), defenseman Devon Toews (upper) and forward Joel Kiviranta (lower body). Forward Logan O'Connor has yet to play this season as he recovers from offseason hip surgery.

Up next

Ducks visit Seattle on Friday.

Avalanche wrap up a seven-game homestand against Philadelphia on Friday.