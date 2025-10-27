Grand theft suspect leads pursuit in LA County after being shot by police

A man led a police pursuit in Bell and Huntington Park after officers shot him multiple times during a grand theft investigation on Monday morning.

It happened near the 4900 block of Florence Avenue in Bell, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is handling the investigation into the police shooting.

Officers from the Bell Police Department were patrolling the area when they found a vehicle wanted in connection with a grand theft, according to LASD. The officers were attempting to detain the driver when they opened fire, according to deputies.

After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, the man drove away from the area as officers chased after him. He stopped about four miles away in the 2500 block of Slauson Avenue in Huntington Park. A brief standoff ensued, but the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, according to LASD.

Authorities provided medical aid to the man before firefighters took him to the hospital. He was listed in stable condition, according to deputies.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website, lacrimestoppers.org.