LAPD detectives share video of Granada Hills hit-and-run crash as suspect search continues

Los Angeles Police Department detectives have shared new footage of a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in her 70s with severe injuries last weekend as they continue searching for the suspect.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, when the victim was crossing Chatsworth Street near Louise Avenue in the Granada Hills area, a news release from LAPD said.

"A vehicle described as a gray Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Chatsworth Street when it struck the pedestrian," police said. "The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, render aid, and remain at scene, as required by law."

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As they continue searching for the driver, police have shared security footage from a nearby home that shows the vehicle striking the woman before driving away. It can be viewed on the LAPD YouTube channel.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows more was asked to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114.