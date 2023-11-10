Grammy Awards announce 2024 nominations. Here's a full list of the nominees.
The nominations have been announced for the 66th Grammy Awards, and SZA tops the list with nods in nine categories.
Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét earned seven nominations each, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are nominated for six.
The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with the show airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
"We are thrilled to kick off GRAMMY season with this year's diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "From breakthrough acts to legacy artists, we are amazed by all the musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to music today. We can't wait to spotlight these remarkable creators and celebrate another amazing year in music on Feb. 4."
This year's awards include three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
"The most important of these three is probably African Music Performance," Joe Levy, contributing editor at Rolling Stone and entertainment editor at Observer, told CBS News. "The Grammys are looking to acknowledge the ways in which African music and African recording artists have been just growing globally and achieving huge commercial success in the U.S."
Levy also pointed out that in the competition for Album of the Year, all but one of the nominees are women.
Here is a look at the nominees:
Record of the Year
- "Worship" – Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" – boygenius
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
- "What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture "Barbie"] – Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
- "vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" – SZA
Album of the Year
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- the record – boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA
Song of the Year
- "A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- "Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- "Dance the Night" (from Barbie the Album) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- "Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- "vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
- "What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
- chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- - (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
- "Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- "Miracle" – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
- "Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue
- "One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- "Rush" – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Quest For Fire – Skrillex
Best Rock Album
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This Is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- the record – boygenius
- Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- "Sittin' on Top of the World" – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- "Attention" – Doja Cat
- "Spin Bout U" – Drake & 21 Savage
- "All My Life" – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
- "Low" – SZA
Best Rap Song
- "Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- "Barbie World" [from Barbie the Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- "Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- "Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin' in the Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell
- You're the One – Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- The Returner – Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
- "Amapiano" – ASAKE & Olamide
- "City Boys" – Burna Boy
- "UNAVAILABLE" – Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- "Rush" – Ayra Starr
- "Water" – Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)
- Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams, composer
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer
For a complete list of nominations in all 94 categories, visit GRAMMY.com.
for more features.